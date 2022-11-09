Artiste manager Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bulldog, says he wouldn’t allow allegations levelled against him by his former artiste, Shatta Wale, to pass by.

Speaking in an interview on Hitz FM, Bulldog, now Bullgod, said he’s used to Shatta Wale’s gimmicks because he has known him for a long time.

According to him, Shatta Wale sees everything as a game but, he, Bulldog has mastered it than him.

“This time we are going to clamp him. My lawyers are handling that, so when all commences, you will hear and I think this is a case study. People cannot just go about saying things about people,” he said.

Bulldog has sued Shatta Wale for alleging that he knew about the death of Kwaw Kese’s manager, Fennec Okyere.

Shatta Wale added that Bulldog has been allegedly having shady deals with one of Ghana’s ex-Presidents – vowing to disclose everything to the court if the need arises.

Reacting to this, Bulldog said he is the master of the game Shatta Wale has sparked, hence he will see to the bottom of the matter.

“Even if he had said all the things he wanted without Fennec issue, I would have let it slide. I was working at Zylofon media. And NAM1 came to me and said Shatta Wale wanted to apologise to me. But I called my wife, coz she suffered the most. Bola Ray, NAM 1 and Kofi Boat were present when Shatta came and knelt down and I said there was no need.

“We took a picture and everything was calm and cool. So if you come back and you are talking somehow. You don’t know what I went through. He and my mum nearly broke me in the cell, because I was there in high spirit. Ask Okraku-Mantey, he came there to see me. Duke Banson, wherever he is God bless him. I was there for a month and he was there for a month.

“Shatta wanted to come and I told him not to come. The day he came and they called me and he cried … so if you felt that don’t come and play. I went to court for four years. The matter didn’t even go to trial because prosecution failed to bring evidence,” Bulldog narrated.

“I am used to that his rants. I am one person that rants no go touch because I understand him,” he said.

MORE: