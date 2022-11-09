Opambouwaa, the wife of the popular man of God, Opambour, has taken to social media to display electrifying dance move which has sparked reactions among her fans.

Posting the video on her official TikTok account, Opambouwaa danced to the global hit song by Kizz Daniel titled Buga.

She was spotted dressed in all yellow as she displays her dance moves to the thousands of fans who follow her on the entertainment app.

She wore a long sleeve baggy top which she paired with a loose pair of trousers that was long enough to touch the floor.

The video has caused a lot of stir on social media as some expected her to behave differently since she is a pastor’s wife.

Per the cultural setting in Ghana, many would not have expected her to be dancing to secular songs but only to gospel songs.