A few days ago, Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk announced his intention to ban accounts pretending to be someone else without flagging them as parody pages.

It seems Ghanaian musician, Medikal, has fallen victim to the new modality on the microblogging website.

On Tuesday night, his Twitter account was suspended for cloning President Akufo-Addo after he made a few changes to his public profile.

He changed his username to Mr President and his image to that of the President. However, he maintained his handle @AMGMedical.

Moments after these adjustments, the award-winning rapper’s account was suspended.

It is not clear whether the ban had something to do with Twitter’s new policy, but per Elon’s earlier hint, social media is awash with multiple theories.

Twitter is really not playing with the impersonation. Free Medikal — DJ Paak (@djpaak) November 9, 2022

On November 6, Elon Musk tweeted, “Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying ‘parody’ will be permanently suspended.”

The firebrand further added that there would be “no warning” ahead of the suspension, adding that any name change will also result in people losing their verification badge.

Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying “parody” will be permanently suspended — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2022

Elon’s dramatic changes on the social network have left speculation since his takeover.

He is charging $8 for a verification badge and has laid off about 50% of the workforce including the newly-opened Accra office staff.

