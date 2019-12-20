Entertainment pundit, Mr Logic, says he cannot understand why some Ghanaians are trolling actress-turned-singer Emelia Brobbey after she released her ‘Fame Ko’ song.

According to him, there is no problem with Emelia Brobbey’s voice.

“Is this the song they are mocking? There is no problem with your voice Emelia. This is how highlife is if you really listen to highlife veterans like Ewurama Badu,” Mr Logic noted.

Mr Logic urged Emelia Brobbey not to pay attention to critics because “people want you to sing like Efya’s and others, adding that, “even the music arrangement was cool. There is basically nothing wrong with the song,” he told Andy Dosty on the Daybreak Hitz show, monitored by Adomonline.com.

“The message in the song is clear. Let me specify where they don’t understand. They were expecting an afro-pop song like that of King Promise and the rest,” he said.

He further asked the singer not to let the trolls on social media get to her.

“If you like ask Mark Okraku. You don’t have to force the voice. It’s natural. I don’t see why she should be discouraged,” he said.

The celebrity based in Kumasi subjected herself to social media trolls after she took a short hiatus from her acting career to venture into music.

She, first of all, released the audio version on YouTube but failed to arrest enough attention until the visuals placed her number one on trends weeks later.

The negative comments on social media, especially Twitter, overshadowed the compliments that her true fans gave her.

Some even asked her never to touch the microphone again otherwise they would unfollow her.