President Akufo-Addo has expressed unwavering confidence in Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to victory in 2024.

He praised Dr Bawumia’s dedication to the party over the years, emphasising that his victory is a well-deserved recognition of his hard work.

During the handover of the party leadership to Dr Bawumia at the Accra Sports Stadium, President Akufo-Addo expressed his belief that Dr Bawumia can unite the party and face off against the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 elections.

More importantly, he said the Vice President will inflict a third successive defeat on former President John Mahama in the 2024 elections.

President Akufo-Addo acknowledged that Dr Bawumia’s leadership, along with the support of all the contestants, can provide the strong guidance needed to secure victory.

He emphasised the importance of unity within the party for a successful campaign.

“Sixteen years of work in opposition and in government has been rewarded by the party with this leadership that has been confirmed upon him and I am confident Dr Bawumia will be able to unity this party with the assistance of Kennedy Agyapong, Dr Afriyie Akoto and Addai-Nimoh and all the other contestants and provide us the strong leadership to take on the NDC in 2024 and inflict a third successive defeat on John Dramani Mahama,” he said.

Certified results released by Deputy Commissioner of the Electoral Commission, Siriboe Quaicoe, showed that Dr Bawumia secured 118,210 votes, representing 61.47%, while his closest competitor, Mr Agyapong, garnered 71,996 votes, representing 37.41%. Dr. Afriyie Akoto and Addai-Nimoh secured 1,459 and 731 votes, respectively.

A total of 192,446 delegates participated in the presidential primary, with a turnout of 94.63%. While Dr Bawumia was expected to win, he fell short of the 80% target set by his campaign team.

Dr Bawumia’s victory marks a historic moment, as he becomes the first non-Akan to lead the NPP into a general election.

He has served as the running mate to President Akufo-Addo since 2008.

The 2024 election is anticipated to be closely contested, with both Bawumia and Mahama being formidable candidates.

The outcome will hinge on various factors, including the state of the economy, campaign strategies, and voter turnout.

Meanwhile, all the other candidates have pledged their support to Dr Bawumia.