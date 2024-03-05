Ministerial nominee for Tourism, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, has pledged to leverage his legal expertise to address legal challenges within the sector.

Drawing on his background as a lawyer, Mercer asserts his readiness to apply his legal knowledge in his new role.

While acknowledging the inevitability of disagreements within the sector, he vows to act as a mediator to ensure equitable outcomes for all parties involved.

Addressing the Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Tuesday, March 5, the Sekondi lawmaker emphasised the importance of collective efforts in boosting the creative arts sector.

He underscores the abundance of opportunities within the industry and expresses his commitment to preventing disputes from obstructing these opportunities and their associated benefits.

“Of course as a trained lawyer, I noticed that one of the skills I have is to help in dispute resolution and so if there are disputes within the sector especially in the creative arts space, then I am sure that my 20 years experience at the bar will come in handy in resolving those issues amicably,” he said.