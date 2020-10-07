Cardi B breaks silence on subbing Ghanaian female celebs
American rapper, Cardi B, has said she would rather go broke forever than join ‘Illuminati’, a secret society.

It all came up when the 27-year-old rapper took to her official Instagram page to share one of the outfits she wore for a TikTok project.

Cardi B cladded herself in a hot red leather devil costume, with tall horns and long scarlet fingernails.

Single,bad and rich.I do the controlling.

“Illuminati confirmed,” wrote one of the top comments. “Smh Illuminati horns,” said another.

But Cardi B simply replied saying: “Stop with the Illuminati shit ….It was just costumes for a tiktok video DAMN!”

Stop with the Illuminati shit ….It was just costumes for a tiktok video DAMN!

When some of the followers still kept on attacking her, the Bronx native reiterated her stand insisting that she will rather die broke.

She, however, added that money can’t buy her faith in God.

The young musician isn’t the first music star to be drawn into such conspiracies as Beyonce, Jay Z, Lil Wayne and other high-ranking artistes within the music industry have all been victims.




