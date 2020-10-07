As Ghana is still in the mood of the ‘Beyond the Return’ initiative, foreigners, especially Africans are finding their way into the motherland.

Some Nigerian musicians have traveled to Ghana to enjoy the peace and serenity as well as foster economic relations and investments.

The latest to join the trend are musician ZLatan Ibile and American-based Ghanaian-Liberian actor and comedian Michael Blackson.

Sarkodie, Michael Blackson and Zlatan Ibile

This follows the exit of Davido who was in the country on Saturday for a four-day tour, involving a studio session with Stonebwoy.

Davido, after his experience, took to his social media platforms to express his love for Ghana, after receiving a warm reception from fans and celebrities.

Zlatan and Blackson, who also touched down in the country yesterday, are currently enjoying the company of rapper Sarkodie.

The pair are recording a banger for their fans as the December season approaches.