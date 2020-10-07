Parents of a sick Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Senior High School (SHS) final year business student, who died after being left in the care of his peers in school, has made a passionate appeal to the government.

The parents are demanding that the government makes public findings of two committees tasked to investigate circumstances leading to his death.

Sam Leornards Richards, a final year business student of the school, complained of severe stomach ache but died later at the hospital after being left unattended to for three hours on campus.

A video of him groaning in pain in the arms of his colleagues while his teachers looked on, attracted public uproar.

Authorities are yet to make public findings of two committees set up by the regional minister and the regional education service, three months after they presented their report.

But the family is demanding answers.

According to them, they are still in pain and cannot get over the death of their beloved son.

Father of the deceased, Edwin Sam told Joy News that the family has had several engagements with the committee but they were yet to be appraised with details of these reports three months after they were presented to education authorities.

“We are expecting the outcome of the investigations to be made known to the public and tell us what happened in the school because we can’t continue living in sadness for the rest of our lives,” he cried.

