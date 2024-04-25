Controversial Nollywood actor cum pastor, Yul Edochie, has stated that his late son, Kambilichukwu will soon “return”.

Kambilichukwu tragically passed away last year at the age of 16 after experiencing a seizure while playing football with friends.

In a recent Instagram post, Yul expressed his intention to have eleven children, stating that his late son would return.

He made this declaration in response to critics who disapproved of him having a second child with his second wife.

He wrote: “I’m just getting started. I’m going to have eleven children. Eleven beautiful children. Complete football team. My great son Kambi will return.”

Yul currently has four children from his first marriage and two from his second.

