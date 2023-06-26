John Dramani Mahama, the former President and opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, has made a commitment to appoint James Gyakye Quayson as a minister if he is reelected as president.

Mahama conveyed this assurance during his address to Assin North constituents over the weekend, ahead of the upcoming by-election scheduled for Tuesday, June 27.

Mahama spoke highly of Gyakye Quayson, describing him as a humble, God-fearing individual who respects everyone.

He commended Gyakye Quayson’s accomplishments in terms of personal development efforts, even as an opposition Member of Parliament, and expressed his belief in the potential of what Gyakye Quayson could achieve as a minister.

Mahama emphasized that if he becomes president, nothing would prevent him from appointing Gyakye Quayson to such a position.

The by-election in Assin North was announced by the Electoral Commission following the annulment of the 2020 parliamentary election results in the constituency, in which Mr. Quayson emerged as the winner.

The Supreme Court invalidated the election and ordered Parliament to remove Gyakye Quayson’s name from its records after finding him guilty of holding dual citizenship prior to filing his candidacy for the 2020 elections.

Subsequently, the National Democratic Congress nominated Mr. Quayson as its candidate for the upcoming by-election.

ALSO READ: