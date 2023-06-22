James Gyakye Quayson, the ousted Member of Parliament for Assin Central, was filled with optimism on June 21, 2023, following a ruling by the Accra High Court that allowed him be absent from his criminal trial in order to campaign for a bye-election scheduled for June 27.

Despite having his parliamentary records expunged due to a Supreme Court decision, Mr Quayson expressed confidence in his case and stated, “people with conscience know what is going on.”

Speaking to reporters, he remained tight-lipped about his expectations from the people of Assin North, saying, “I am not going to say anything, you know my people are excited, you saw them on the roadside.”

In a Metro TV video, Mr Quayson was seen walking through the car park where he encountered his lawyer, Tsatsu Tsikata.

The two exchanged warm hugs and pleasantries, with Mr Quayson respectfully referring to Tsikata as “senior” and expressing his intention to reach out to him later.

The High Court has scheduled June 23, 2023, as the date to determine whether or not to suspend Mr Quayson’s ongoing criminal trial.

However, the court has granted Mr Quayson permission to be absent from the hearing on Friday.

Assin North: Court dispenses Gyakye Quayson; says his presence in the courthouse is not needed until the by-elections are completed#MetroNews pic.twitter.com/vv54eoV8po — Metro TV Ghana (@metrotvgh) June 21, 2023

ALSO READ:

S/Court gives Gyakye Quayson 7 days to file for a review of order to…

Gyakye Quayson will keep Assin North seat even in prison – Muntaka Mubarak

Court sets June 23 to rule on whether to put Gyakye Quayson’s trial on…