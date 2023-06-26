Medical service is under threat at the Donkorkrom Presbyterian hospital at Kwawu Afram Plains North over flooding as a result of incessant rainfall.

Due to the presence of choked gutters in front of the hospital, the normal flow of floodwaters was impeded, leading to the redirection of water into the hospital facility.

The General Manager of the hospital, Samuel Fianko Gyan, explained that the pressure from the flood razed down the walls of the hospital, flooding an entire portion of the hospital.

He added that the casualty and side wards were all flooded and patients had to be relocated to safety. The equipment were hanged on top of beds to prevent casualties.

Mr Gyan told Adom News that equipment in the lab including x-ray machines were completely drenched in water.

Aside the flooding issue, he raised concerns about the lack of ambulances, revealing that the existing ones have been damaged as a result of the poor road network.

Meanwhile, when Adom News contacted Kennedy Oyetey, the district engineer, he blamed the incident on the choked gutters which he said needed to be distilled to avert similar situations.

SEE ALSO