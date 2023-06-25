The lifeless body of a man, identified to be an official of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) of Tafo, Suleman Ahmed, has been retrieved at Duase in the Ashanti Region.

This was after he was swept away by flood waters Friday evening.

The 43-year-old, who is also an executive of the National Democratic Congress in the Old Tafo Constituency, was carried away by the water when he attempted crossing the Duase bridge with his motorbike.

His death totals five the number of persons who have died in flood waters within the past two days in the Ashanti Region.

Four including a six-year-old were swept away by flood in separate incidents on Wednesday, June 21.