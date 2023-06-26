The Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has arrived at Assin North to oversee security preparations for the upcoming bye-election scheduled for Tuesday, 27 June 2023.

During his visit, he is expected to meet with the leadership of both the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The purpose of the meeting is to address concerns regarding security and to ensure that both political parties maintain control over their supporters.

Dr Dampare, who previously displayed his commitment to maintaining peace during the Kumawu bye-election, will advise both parties against engaging in any activities that could disrupt the peace and stability of the area.

The Assin North bye-election was triggered after parliament notified the Electoral Commission of the vacant seat.

This decision came after the Supreme Court ruled that the Electoral Commission had violated the constitution by allowing Mr Quayson to contest the 2020 parliamentary election without proving that he had renounced his Canadian citizenship.

As a result, the court nullified Mr Quayson’s election, deeming it unconstitutional and invalid, including his swearing-in ceremony.

The NDC is backing Mr Quayson as their candidate for the bye-election, while the NPP at Assin North has selected Charles Opoku as their candidate.

The election is scheduled for tomorrow and the presence of the IGP underscores the commitment to ensuring a peaceful and orderly process.

