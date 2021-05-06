The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh, has set out a meeting with the conveners of the online protest, #FixTheCountryGhana.

In an interview with the social media influencer who ignited the movement, Kaly Jay on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, he said the IGP has assured them of a meeting.

According to him, the climax of the meeting will determine the way forward, adding that, Ghanaians especially the youth will not sleep until they realise the change they are fighting for.

We are still looking. The IGP has requested a meeting with some of the leaders. We are looking out for the outcome. They said we cannot embark due to Covid-19 they cannot assure the safety of the people.

We will know soon if we hit the street or continue with the online protest. We are expecting about 2,000 people who are ready to go forth.

MORE:

Since Monday some concerned citizens have charged an online protest against the government and are asking President Nana Akufo-Addo to fix the country.

The group went ahead to propose a demo slated for May 9 but the Ghana Police Service has turned it down with the reason that public gatherings are not allowed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

A