Musician cum politician, Kwame A Plus, has slammed the Ghana Police Service after saying it cannot sanction the proposed #FixTheCountryNow protest as it goes against the ban on public gatherings.

According to A Plus, it goes a long way to showcase the double standards of the security service because in the past two months similar demonstrations were held against Ex-President John Dramani Mahama in Accra.

The Public Relations Officer of the Greater Accra Regional Police Command, DSP Effia Tenge, on Citi FM, said “the Police cannot sanction such illegality.”

“The Command received a letter of notification on Tuesday afternoon of an intended demonstration slated for the 9th of this month. The Regional Command met the convener, who was accompanied by one other person. We told them that we understand their standpoint but then, there [are restrictions] on public gatherings, as such, the Command may not be able to provide the necessary security for the proposed demonstration.”

“However, they may come back when the restrictions are lifted,” she added.

Reacting to this, Kwame A Plus tagged the Greater Accra Regional Police Command as hypocrites.

Additionally, he queried whether Covid-19 wasn’t at play when these demonstrations took off in the past weeks.

He wrote:

Ghana Police Service, hypocrites!!! Shameless hypocrites!!! No wonder Dr Nyankson is a senior police officer. Very typical of you guys.

Just last month two demonstrations were held against president Mahama in Accra. One at Kawukudi and the other at International press Centre. That time Covid-19 had traveled to Lesotho abi? Against John Mahama it was ok. Kwame a plus

Now that it is about fixing the whole country for all of us you are dragging your feet. Enemies of the state!!! This kind of bias policing has the tendency of getting you beaten like ASP Nanka Bruce when government changes.

You people don’t learn!!! #FixTheCountry #FIxTheCountryNow.