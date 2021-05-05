The Kano State Hisbah Board has sacked a top official allegedly caught with a married woman in a hotel room in Sabon Gari area of the state.

LIB reported that the commander was allegedly found in a questionable manner with the married woman on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.

Spokesperson of the board, Lawal Fagge, confirmed the sacking of the official on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

It was gathered that the decision followed a report by a committee set up by the board to unravel circumstances surrounding the incident.

Reports indicate that he led a campaign against prostitutes and other wayward girls in Kano before the incident.

When he was asked to identify the woman, he reportedly said she is his niece, alleging that he kept her in a hotel room because she was having issues with her husband.