A 52-year-old-man, Kayode Adeniyi, has been arrested by men of the Ogun state police command for allegedly having carnal knowledge of his biological daughters and neice.

A statement released by the police indicated that he was arrested following a report lodged by aunt of his 10-year-old niece.

It is said that the niece went to his apartment to inquire about her dresses she spread on a dry line, but the suspect is said to have allegedly dragged her inside his room, covered her mouth with pillow and defiled her.

The police further stated that he threatened to kill his niece with a knife he pointed to her throat if she went vocal about his abuse, yet the 10-year-old informed her guardians immediately.

It was during police interrogations that he confessed to sexually abusing his three underaged biological daughters.

Meanwhile, the victim has been taken to General Hospital for medical examination and treatment.