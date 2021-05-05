A 38-year-old woman from Adumasa, a farming town in the Ashanti Region has been butchered by her husband in their cocoa farm.

The naked decomposing body of the victim, Ama Afriyie, was found a day after the incident when they both failed to return from the farm.

The husband, Kwesi Poku, is believed to have killed his wife and later killed himself a few meters from the crime scene.

It remains unclear the immediate motive for the act, but according to reports, the two have had series of bitter quarrels regarding sex and money and this is suspected to be the reason behind her murder.

According to reports, the late Afriyie is the breadwinner of the family; trading in farm products while her suspected killer and husband of more than 15 years is unemployed and depends largely on his wife for his upkeep.

Speaking to JoyNews’ Erastus Asare Donkor, Head of the Bretuo Clan, Nana Gyekye Amponsah, disclosed that the deceased’s husband often complained bitterly that his wife no longer loved him and accused her of having affairs with other men.

“The man used to accuse the deceased [wife] of infidelity, an allegation she denied. His wife was the one who took care of the children, but you don’t depend on a woman for everything, shirk your responsibility and in the night you want to sleep with her as well. It is because she denied him sex that is why he killed her,” Mr Amponsah alleged.

Their six orphaned children, five boys and a girl say they greatly miss their mother and it will never be the same with her out of the picture.

“Now we do not have anybody to correct us anymore, when mum was alive she will call all of us together and share food with us. Even when we are asleep, she will wake us up and give us food,” the children shared.

The Head of the Bretuo Clan is, however, pleading with Ghanaians, the government and all persons to come to their aid as he takes up the new responsibility of raising the children left behind.