Former Asante Kotoko head coach, Maxwell Konadu, is set to be named as the new manager of struggling Legon Cities, according to reports.

Konadu has held talks with the club and has agreed to take over the club.

Bashir Hayford, who is the head coach of the side has come under intense pressure following their defeat to Asante Kotoko in the matchday 22 games.

The defeat leaves Cities at the relegation zone with 23 points.

The club started the 2020-21 campaign with Goran Barjaktarevic as Head Coach but he was fired after just two games after failing to impress.

Subsequently, Bashir Hayford was appointed to take over the helm.

After 20 matches, the former Ashgold gaffer has also failed to convince the hierarchy that he’s apt for the job hence the decision to relegate him to the junior team and appoint a new head coach.

Konadu will be tasked to steer the club to maintain their Ghana Premier League status.

He will sign a two-year deal with the club.

Konadu has served as Black Stars deputy coach and Black Stars B coach and led the team to the finals of the WAFU tournament in Senegal in 2019.