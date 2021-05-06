The Juaso Circuit Court has sentenced two Fulani herdsmen to 45 years imprisonment for robbery.



The two, identified as Ali Ahmed aged 25 and Sumaila Hamidu, 34, are to serve 18 years and 27 years respectively after they pleaded guilty.

They are reported to have robbed one Faustina Quaison and Charles Obeng of items worth GHC 15,695.60 on January 6, 2021, at Ofoase in the Asante Akyem South District.

They were said to include a motorbike valued GHS 3,950 00, one HP laptop valued GHC1, 990.00, a Huawei internet modem valued at GHC100.00 and several brands of mobile phones and a cash of GHS 7,523.60.

In the course of the robbery, Sumala Hamidu hit Madam Quaison’s head and her left eye with the bat of his gun.



The court, presided over by his Lordship Nana Asantewaa Atakora, gave the judgment after the police prosecutor, Chief Inspector Peasah Birikorang, presented the facts.