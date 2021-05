A 39-year-old man from Mzilikazi suburb in Zimbabwe, has been fined $5,000 for assaulting his wife for not singing at a funeral.

Lucas Mhlanga, a barber, pleaded guilty to assault charges when he appeared before Bulawayo Magistrate Mrs Nomagugu Maphosa on Monday, May 3.

Appearing for the State, Owen Mugari said Mhlanga and his wife Sikhulekile Moyo, 40, were returning home after attending a funeral in the same suburb on Sunday evening when he asked her why she was not singing at the funeral. He then proceeded to assault her.

Lucas Mhlanga

Moyo, who did not sustain any injury, reported the matter to the police.

However, she brought an affidavit to court intending to withdraw the matter saying she had forgiven him as Mhlanga had promised not to assault her again.

“I have forgiven my husband because he promised not to do it again and because he is the father of my only child who is a minor,” said Moyo.

Mhlanga, who blamed alcohol for his actions, pleaded with the court to be lenient and promised not to assault her again as he now knows it is a serious offence.

“I am sorry to my wife and to the Honourable court. I acted under the influence of alcohol and I did not know that punishing my wife is an offence. Now that I know, I shall never do it again,” said Mhlanga.

The magistrate Mrs Maphosa said the court considers the fact that the complainant had rendered an affidavit intending to withdraw the case and that she was the accused person’s wife and the couple has a child who is a minor.

The magistrate said sending Mhlanga to jail would disturb the child whose upkeep is based on the accused person’s earnings as he was the breadwinner.

Mrs Maphosa ordered Mhlanga to pay $5,000 by May 30 or spend 60 days in prison.