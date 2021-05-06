An elderly Brooklyn woman has recounted the vile moment her great-nephew raped her.

Speaking in gruesome detail at the man’s trial in Brooklyn Supreme Court Wednesday, May 5, the 81-year-old woman, tearfully recounted how her great-nephew Jewell Powell, 36, attacked her while she let him stay in her home, New York Daily News reports.

Great nephew or Grand nephew is the grandson of one’s brother or sister.

She allowed Powell to live on her couch for about a month in 2019 but on June 13, 2019, everything changed.

“He was my favorite,” she testified. “I hate him.”

“I was in my bedroom watching TV. I got up to go to the kitchen. He was there naked. He grabbed me,” she recalled.

Powell then dragged her to her bedroom and raped her, she testified.

According to her, she fought back, which annoyed Powell the more.

“When I kicked him, he put me back on the bed, put his hands on my throat and said, ‘Next time you do that I’ll smother you,’” she said.

Afterward, Powell gave his great-aunt a knife and told her to kill him, the woman told the court.

When she refused to, he threatened to kill himself, she said.

She later revealed the incident to her grandson and daughter who reported him to police.

Powell was arrested two days later and has been held at Rikers Island on $70,000 bail since.