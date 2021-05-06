A 25-year-old suspected armed robber has been decalred wanted by the Savannah Regional Police Command.

This was after the District Magistrate Court at Bole issued a warrant for the arrest of the suspect identified as Sumaila Alhassan for robbery.

The police command announced this in a statement signed by the Bole District Commander, DSP David Azumah.

“Suspect Sumaila Alhassan aged about 25 years is a Butcher. He is dark in complexion and stout and is believed to be hiding in Bole town and its surrounding Communities or Tamale,” the statement said.

The command has also placed a GHS 2, 000 bounty on the head of Mr Alhassan as they appeal for public support.

“The Savannah Regional Police Command is seeking for the support of the general public to volunteer information on the whereabouts or the hiding place of Suspect Sumaila Alhassan for his arrest to assist in investigations,” the statement added.