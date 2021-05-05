Deputy Clerk to Parliament in charge of Legislative Management, Robert Ageya Apodolla, has been laid to rest.

Mr Apodolla died on Friday, February 19 after a short illness at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

The solemn ceremony took place at Navrongo in the Upper East Region.

In attendance were Speaker Alban Bagbin, Minority Leader, and Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu and MP for Ododiodiodoo, Nii Lante Vanderpuye, among others.

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin and Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu.

Scores of sympathisers, clad in black and red mourning attire, joined the family to mourn the fallen Statesman.

He was one of the Clerks who had the opportunity to work in each of the eight Parliaments in the Fourth Republic.

He joined the Parliamentary Service in 1991, as an Assistant Clerk Grade II and was promoted to the position of Assistant Clerk Grade I in 1994.

By dint of hard work, diligence, and commitment to duty, he rose through the ranks of Senior Assistant Clerk in 1998, a Principal Assistant Clerk in 2002.

He then became Deputy Clerk to Parliament responsible for Legislative Management Division in 2006, a position he held until his untimely demise.

ALSO READ: