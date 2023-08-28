The Former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Bugri Naabu, is currently before the Parliamentary Ad-Hoc Committee as a star witness in the ongoing investigation into alleged plot to remove the Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo-Dampare.

Bugri Naabu is accused of being part of a meeting that discussed the removal of the IGP.

The parliamentary committee last week warned that it would not tolerate any excuses aimed at delaying its work.

The warning came after the first witness, Bugri Naabu, failed to show up on grounds of ill health during the committee’s initial sitting last week.

However, the Chairman of the Committee, Samuel Atta Kyea, cautioned that they will not accept excuses from witnesses, indicating that they expect Bugri Naabu’s cooperation during the investigation.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, constituted a seven-member committee to investigate the leaked tape containing alleged plans by the government to remove the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, from office in an attempt to rig the 2024 elections.

The committee is chaired by the Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Samuel Atta-Akyea, and includes a technical person, Dr Isaac Lartey Annan, who is a lawyer and a human rights specialist.

The committee has been tasked with investigating the authenticity of the leaked tape and the allegations contained therein.

The committee is also tasked with making recommendations on how to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

