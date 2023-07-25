Abuakwa South Member of Parliament (MP), Samuel Atta Akyea, will lead a seven-member adhoc committee of Parliament to probe a recently leaked tape which allegedly revealed a conspiracy by a senior police officer and a leading member of the New Patriotic Party to remove the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, and rig the 2024 election.

Former Deputy Interior Minister and MP for Builsa North, James Agalga, will serve as Deputy chair of the committee.

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, named the members on the floor of Parliament.

Making this known in parliament in Accra on Tuesday, Bagbin said “The special committee will be chaired by

honourable Atta Akyea and with him from the majority side are Honourable Yaw Boamah and Honourable

Ophelia Mensah. And the minority side, we have the Vice Chair, Honourable James Agalga, and with him are Honourable Eric Opoku and Honourable Peter Toobu.

“The technical person is a lawyer, a human rights expert in the name of Dr Isaac Lartey Annang. He will be the serving person to anchor the investigations of the committee. The clerk will definitely be there to support the

the work of the committee.”

The committee has been tasked with investigating the authenticity of the leaked tape, as well as the allegations contained therein. The committee is also tasked with making recommendations on how to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

The Speaker of Parliament urged the committee to present its report by September 10, 2023.

A purported secret audio recording has emerged, detailing an alleged plot by persons suspected to be high-ranking officials of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and a top member of the Ghana Police Service to oust IGP Dampare from office ahead of the 2024 elections.

The unidentified individuals involved in the recorded conversation expressed frustration over the IGP’s alleged reluctance to align the police force’s activities with the interests of the ruling party.

