Managing editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has stated that he recognised the voices of some unidentified persons in a leaked audio who were allegedly plotting to strip off the Inspector-General Police (IGP) title from Dr George Akufo-Dampare.

According to him, the people in the said tape were very popular public figures.

“After listening to the tape about three times, I felt convinced that I could identify some of the voices on that tape. Some of the people who spoke on the tape are people we all know and dealt with. At the end of it all I was pretty much convinced that the audio could be authentic,” he said on Accra-based Metro TV.

He suggested that the alleged ‘doctored’ audio must be authenticated to clear all doubts.

“Until I was advised that there is some mechanism, Artificial Intelligence which now has to be almost perfected, which can replicate people’s voices.

“So as of now, I will need to say that we need to authenticate this tape just to take out the doubt.”

A purported secret audio recording has emerged, detailing an alleged plot by persons suspected to be high-ranking officials of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and a top member of the Ghana Police Service to oust IGP Dampare from office ahead of the 2024 elections.

The unidentified individuals involved in the recorded conversation expressed frustration over the IGP’s alleged reluctance to align the police force’s activities with the interests of the ruling party.

They raised concerns about his leadership style and rumoured association with the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

However, Interior Minister, Ambrose Derry, has entreated the public to ignore the contents of the leaked audio as there’s no plot by the government or the NPP to replace the IGP.

ALSO READ: