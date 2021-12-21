National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Deputy Director of Communications for the Bono Region, Eric Adjei, has sent a strong message to the President, Nana Akufo-Addo for his poor leadership.

He claims the President is the cause of the current hardship the citizens are currently facing.

Eric Adjei

Speaking on Adom TV’s Badwam show he stated that he doesn’t support the happenings in Parliament, however, the Majority’s problem is with the leadership.

“The Majority’s problem is with the leadership and leadership is about maturity and wisdom,” he stated.

“What is happening on the floor of Parliament I don’t support it, but the President himself is also a challenge to the economy now,” he added.

Mr Ajei explained that President Akufo-Addo has failed as a leader to consider the interests of citizens but rather act anyhow.

More:

“Instead of the President to show leadership and tell the Minority that because of the current state of the country we need togetherness to front the citizens’ interest the President was on a podium saying they are the Majority in Parliament and they will be going to pass the E-levy tomorrow in Parliament,” he continued.

“He should go there and pass it, power is not about arrogance, if you get power humble yourself,” he fumed.