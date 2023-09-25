The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) Ghana has exposed a disconcerting lapse in oversight regarding a recently collapsed three-storey building under construction behind Ofankor market near Asofan.

The tragic incident, which occurred on Saturday, September 23, has gained public attention as it was discovered that the ill-fated construction had never received a proper building permit.

President of IET Ghana, Henry Kwadwo Boateng, expressed his disbelief at the situation, citing that the construction had been ongoing for over a year without interruption, raising questions about the vigilance of the local authorities.

Boateng, who swiftly launched an inquiry into the matter upon seeing the building’s photos circulating on social media, uncovered unsettling details.

He stated, “It came out that the owner of the building wasn’t in Ghana, and he/she wasn’t given a building permit.”

Furthermore, Boateng revealed that the Assembly had, in fact, issued orders for the construction to cease until proper permits were obtained, but the builders had defiantly ignored the directives.

This negligence resulted in the building’s collapse. He emphasized, “Because the Assembly didn’t take them to court or enforce them to stop, it’s the Assembly who would be held responsible.”

The incident has sparked a public outcry, prompting Engineer Boateng to emphasize the importance of involving professionals when undertaking construction projects.

“When you’re building, you need to engage professionals who have knowledge in whatever they’re doing and can tell you where to build and where not to build. You don’t need to think about the money you would pay to these professionals” he urged.

Since the collapse, the debris of the ill-fated structure has been cleared, bringing a semblance of closure to the community. However, the matter now rests with the engineering council, which is expected to issue a statement addressing the issue.