I would've worn Kente to Grammys - Okyeame Kwame

Artiste Okyeame Kwame has spoken about how he would have appeared at the 65th Grammy Awards if he was invited.

He told Sammy Forson on Joy FM’s ‘Showbiz A-Z on Saturday, February 11, 2023, that if he had attended the event, he would have put on a kente cloth.

“I would have gone in my kente, in my ‘ahenema’, with my beads all around, and get like a boom box, a boom player and be playing ‘adowa’. Since I cannot go with a whole ensemble, I would have a whole boom box following me, and then I would gone in my regal kente and gold everywhere and it will have been very difficult for anyone to steal the shine,” he said.

Expressing his joy for the artistes that were invited to the Grammy event, he said he would gleefully have accepted the same offer if it came his way.

“I thought it was an amazing opportunity because if I had the opportunity to go to the Grammys I would jump on the next flight to go and see all those amazing artistes that I look up to and seize the opportunity to try and see if I can get a telephone number or two, so I can get some features and take pictures and take pictures for my social media and connect; find management and find plugs, and try and see if I can get a real connection with someone that can take my music to the next level,” he added.

Okyeame Kwame is not only known for his exquisite fashion sense; he has deliberately set an agenda to promote ‘Made in Ghana’ products, a reason he released the ‘Made in Ghana’ album to set the tone for the cause.

He usually appears in clothes that are either fully Ghanaian or have Ghanaian fabric, patterns and motifs embroidered in them.

The 65th Grammy Awards which was held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023, had in attendance some Ghanaian artistes like Edem, KiDi and Stonebwoy.

Though they were not nominees like Ghana’s Rocky Dawuni and Guiltybeatz, they were given the invitation to attend the event courtesy of the Founder of GUBA Enterprise, Lady Dentaa Amoateng MBE.

According to Dentaa, she requested to invite some Ghanaian artistes to the programme after selling the idea of her African Nominees Brunch to the CEO of the Recording Academy of the Grammy Awards, Harvey Mason Jr.

She has said that she looks forward to inviting more people to the subsequent editions of the Grammy Awards.

