The General Overseer of Pearls Chapel International at Odumase Afancho in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region, Apostle Dr Abraham Sarfo, has indicated that sex should not be a gift on Valentine’s Day.

He advised the youth to abstain from all forms of sexual immorality as the world celebrates this year’s Valentine’s Day today, February 14, 2023.

The man of God was speaking in an interview with Daily Guide after delivering a sermon at the Fire Trinity Ministry International, a charismatic church, at Atwima Aburaso, over the weekend. He urged the youth to take good care of themselves during the celebration.

He said Valentine’s Day, which has been renamed Chocolate Day, is celebrated annually to express love, peace and unity to strengthen relationships; adding that originally, it was not meant to encourage celebrants to engage in illicit sexual activities that could result in unwanted pregnancies.

“Valentine’s Day is a special day to express our love, but expressing your love does not necessarily mean giving out sex. After Valentine’s Day, life still goes on,” he explained.

According to Apostle Dr. Sarfo, “It is better to walk slowly but sure than to walk fast and fall. Be good, stay safe, be pure and walk in the Lord.”

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor renamed Valentine’s Day Chocolate Day in 2005 to promote the consumption of chocolate and discourage the youth from engaging in sexual iniquities.