Three players are down with injuries after armed robbers attacked Ghana’s wheelchair tennis team in Nigeria.

The team, headed by coach Philip Plange, was reportedly returning back to Ghana after a tournament in Nigeria when they were attacked.

The incident happened in the wee hours of the morning around 2:30 am.

This was revealed by the National Paralympic Committee in a Twitter post on Tuesday morning.

Details of the attack remains sketchy but photos shared online captured the shattered windscreen and the bloody state of some players.

Some injured players were captured with slashes to their heads and faces.

Meanwhile, the President of the Nigeria Tennis Federation has reached out to the coordinator of Ghana Wheelchair Tennis, Henry Larbi, to render apologies.

He wished them speedy recovery and demanded for updates to determine the next line of action.