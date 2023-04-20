Gospel musician Nacee has said that despite the backlash celebrity lookalikes have been receiving he would train his lookalike if they show interest in the music industry.

Speaking in an interview on JoyNews, he stated that he would be opened to teaching his lookalike what they need to be a good artiste and succeed in the industry.

Nacee told JoyNews’ Saminiwaa that “as for me, if I see my lookalike, I will invite him, give him water and everything to make him comfortable and if he happens to be a good singer and is interested in doing what I am doing, I will teach him for free.”

He added that “I would find a way and give you whatever support you need and I expect you to also accord me with that respect.”

This comes after the country witnessed an increase in celebrity lookalikes for artistes, especially Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Medikal, King Promise and others.

Some of them have since been seen performing songs by the actual musicians at events.

Many members of the general public have expressed concerns about the phenomenon with some calling for a seizure while others are calling on artistes to be cautious.

Reacting to the phenomenon, rapper Medikal advised the young men parading themselves as lookalikes of some celebrities to desist from doing so.

The rapper advised the young men to rather find their own source of income.

However, he would not appreciate it if his lookalike goes around using his name to perform his songs.

This, Nacee believes, undermines the years of work he has done.

“I will not be happy seeing my lookalike performing my songs on patches and somebody somewhere will think that I am the one and imagine the performance does not go as it is supposed to. I can even lose business from that. I will welcome you, train you, but for you to ride on my glory, that will be so wrong,” he cautioned.