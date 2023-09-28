A former Upper East Regional Minister, Boniface Gambila has claimed he was sacked from the erstwhile Kufuor administration because he supported President Akufo-Addo against Alan Kyerematen.

According to him, he was intimidated and eventual shown the exit over his choice in the party’s presidential primaries.

The former Member of Parliament of Nabdam is certain what is happening to Alan Kyerematen is just a rebound of the seeds who sowed in the past.

“Some of us were sacked because of him. It was alleged that we were not supporting Mr. Kyerematen. I was a Regional Minister, and I was sacked. So it was a difficult situation, and I didn’t take heart when I was sacked. Up till now, I’ve not been happy. I was told that because I was in line with Nana Addo, and so they sacked me” he said on Accra-based Citi FM.

Mr. Gambila said he does not feel sorry for Mr. Kyerematen because he also benefited from the system.

“When I was sacked, there was jubilation by Alan Kyerematen’s people, but I didn’t mind So when the ball bounces back to you, I can understand because you know what it means. You have done it before” Mr Gambila stated.