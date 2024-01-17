One of the interdicted executives of the General Transport Petroleum Chemical Workers Union (GTPCWU) Anthony Joojo Koomson, says he was not wrong to disclose certain information about Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) and Torentco deal to the public.

Anthony Koomson is one of two executives of the union who were interdicted by the Board of Directors of TOR over the disclosure of classified information between Torentco and TOR deal in a press conference.

According to Mr Koomson, he made those disclosures because President Akufo-Addo had encouraged everyone to always speak up when something is wrong somewhere.

“So, from the premise of the President’s inaugural speech that he wants all Ghanaians to be citizens and not spectators, we thought we need to go a step further to make Ghanaians know what is happening at TOR and allow all stakeholders to have access to the issue or the information that we have officially gotten from the Registrar General’s outfit concerning the incorporation of the Tema Energy and Processing Limited and the directors behind the TOR workers,” he in an interview on JoyNews.

He explained that, those who were concerned about management executing certain things in the right way were interdicted using a code that was misinterpreted.

Meanwhile, GTPCWU has threatened an industrial action over the interdiction and the deal.