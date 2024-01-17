The Judicial Service of Ghana has rejected claims that it engaged in the sale of government property previously occupied by the late Supreme Court judge, Justice Samuel Marful-Sau.

Reports claimed the Judicial Service was involved in the sale of Justice Marful-Sau’s residence in Roman Ridge.

In a statement released on January 16, the Judicial Service clarified that, on December 28, 2022, it received a letter from the Ministry of Works and Housing expressing the intention to implement a Government Redevelopment Scheme within Roman Ridge.

Two properties, formerly occupied by the late Justice Samuel Marful-Sau and His Lordship Justice Victor Ofoe, were earmarked for redevelopment.

The Judicial Service explained that, the Ministry of Works and Housing had allocated four housing units to the Judicial Service for use by Superior Court Judges after the completion of the redevelopment project.

The Judicial Service accepted the offer, acknowledging the accommodation challenges faced by the Judiciary and stressed the importance of meeting security and safety requirements of Judges.

An agreement was reached on February 17, 2023, between the Judicial Service and the Ministry of Works and Housing to proceed with the project.

The Judicial Service said the developments on the mentioned land are governed by this agreement, adding that the initiative aims to address the accommodation deficit within the Judiciary.

Read full statement below: