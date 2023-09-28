A founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has said he warned former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen to resign from office.

Mr Kyerematen resigned from his post on January 5, 2023, in his quest to pursue his presidential ambition.

But according to Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe, he warned the former to resign about eight months ago.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Citi TV, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe said an early resignation would have boosted his [Alan] fortunes as a potential President of Ghana.

“I won’t say Alan is a crybaby, but I warned him about resigning from the government not the party because he would have passed his way into leadership in the future. There were a lot of infractions, and he [Alan] can’t tell me he wasn’t aware,” he said.

The tough-spoken politician’s comment comes on the back of the controversy the former NPP presidential aspirant’s resignation from the NPP has generated.

In Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe’s view, all of this controversy would have been avoided if Mr Kyerematen had heeded his advice.

Asked if he expects any intervention from President Nana Akufo-Addo over the now independent candidate’s action, he responded, “The stage we have reached, there is nothing Akufo-Addo can do”.

