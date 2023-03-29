Before he became leader of the Ajagurajah Movement, Bishop Kwabena Boakye Asiamah had plans of being a pilot.

The spiritual leader made the disclosure in an interview on Onua FM monitored by Adomonline.com, where he spoke extensively on his childhood and family.

Ajagurajah said at a very early stage he had ambitions and zeal of being a pilot but he had to ditch that dream to follow his calling of being spiritual leader.

Though his parents are financially able to fund his dreams, he realized he could not blend his spiritual dealings with the profession.

As a spiritual leader, he is expected to walk barefooted and dress in a unique way, all of which go against aviation ethics, hence he had to make the choice of spirituality.

Of the 53 children both parents bore, he said he was the only one chosen to take over from his father, as he was named after him.

Coming from a strict Christian home, Ajagurajah said it was easy to make the decision as he was keen on changing the face of spiritual churches.

To those who attribute his church to money making, Ajagurajah responded that he had the opportunity to live lavishly with his parents, yet he chose this line.

He revealed from their young stage, every one of the 53 children had their own room and maid assigned to them, so he never had to deal with poverty for which he would set up a church for business purposes.



