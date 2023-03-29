Nigerian stand-up comedian Basketmouth says he was humbled when Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale did not demand money when working with him for his next music project.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Basketmouth said that although he had known the ‘On God’ hitmaker they had never had a proper conversation and thus was taken aback by his generosity.

The stand-up comedian told the host, Andy Dosty, that Shatta Wale, who is expected on his next album, offered his talent for free with no charge whatsoever.

“I told him I was working on an album and I’d love for him to jump on. I sent the song to him and he loved it. He was done with it in a few hours and sent his verse and he nailed it,” Basketmouth, born Bright Okpocha, said on Tuesday.

“The guy said something interesting. He said it is for free, I don’t need to pay him royalty or anything. Take it, it is yours. Nobody has ever done that before.”

He added that this action coming from a Ghanaian “made me very humble.”

Shatta Wale will not be the first Ghanaian artiste Basketmouth has worked with though.

In 2021 he released a music project with Falz and Highlife musician Kwabena Kwabena named Ghana Jollof while promoting his show of the same name.

Meanwhile, Basketmouth is currently in Ghana for his much anticipated ‘Unprovoked’ show, scheduled for April 8 at the Accra International Conference Centre.

