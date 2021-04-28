Minister for Communications, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has asked the youth to desist from patronizing schemes that promise to make them rich overnight.

According to her, she worked hard to achieve her status, adding that even when she was a young lawyer she had no personal car to use.

She continued by asking the Ghanaian youth to refrain from get-rich-quick schemes as she patronized ‘Trotro’ as a means of transportation when she worked as a lawyer.

If you see someone driving a flashy car know they have suffered for it. I remember my first car was a fiat. I had to walk for a long time at Akufo-Addo & Co where I started. I was a lawyer and taking Trotro.

We have struggled and built on the little we have. Rome wasn’t built in a day. They [youth] have to put in the hard work. If you do it, you will reap the benefit. I was also selling little by little to support my craft, she said.