Popular Nigerian actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, recently shared details about her marriage in an interview with BBC Yoruba.

The mother-of-four who got married at the age of 18 gave reasons for walking down the aisle at that young age.

According to her, she was quite mature when she became a Mrs and she got married at the age of consent.

She said: “When I got married, I was at the age of consent and then I had maturity then saw somebody I liked.”

Speaking of if she could also allow any of her children get married at the same age, the movie star said she only has one child who is 18 and he is a boy.

Omotola added that he cannot get married now because he doesn’t have his own money.

She advised that people use their sense when making decisions and not decide to follow her footsteps because she got married at 18.