Gospel musician Empress Gifty says she loves to spend money on her music videos because they promote her brand well.

In a latest interview, the singer who is promoting her latest music video dubbed Eye Woa said she spent a budget of $40,000 USD on her scenic visuals.

According to her, she is putting the details out to show how far she can go to beautify her craft.

She explained that her team could easily afford a $40,000 USD budgeted music video unlike other musicians who may struggle to achieve such targets.

Meanwhile, in 2 weeks, the Eye Woa music video has garnered close to 300,000 views on the video-streaming platform, YouTube.

