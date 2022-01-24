A police officer has been confirmed dead after collapsing during intercourse at a lodge in Kenya.

According to a police report, their 55-year-old colleague whose identity remains anonymous was having sex with a 25-year-old when he collapsed.

“The man died while inside a room with the lady. According to the woman who is in custody, the man collapsed and died during sexual intercourse”.

In her statement to the police, the lady said that when the man collapsed she had no option but to inform the management and it was at that point that police officers were briefed about the incident, leading to her arrest.

“She is in custody as she assists the police with investigations. We do not want to speculate anything at this time until the postmortem is carried out so as we get to know what really transpired,” a part of the statement read.

The deceased officer has deen deposited at the morgue awaiting autopsy.

