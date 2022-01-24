The GNPC Foundation has announced a scholarship package for university students who are residents of the Apiate community affected by last Thursday’s explosion.

The Chief executive of the foundation Dr Dominic Edua who paid a visit to the community Monday morning said the foundation will give special treatment in terms of scholarship for university students within the community.

He called for accurate data of all university students in the community.

GNPC will also oversee the reconstruction of the only school in the community which was also affected by the blast.

Listen to audio below:

READ ALSO: