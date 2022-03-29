Veteran Hiplife Legend, Abrewa Nana, born Dorcas Opoku Dakwa, has revealed that she feels very happy to have inspired a lot of female artistes in the Ghana music scene.



According to the singer and songwriter who was one of the first female artistes in the Hiplife regime, she gave most females the hope and courage to believe in themselves.



Abrewa Nana made these remarks on the Kastle Entertainment Show when she was responding to a question about her legacy as a female artiste in the Ghanaian music industry.

ALSO READ:





“I feel very proud that because of me someone could say that I can do what this lady is doing and truly I’ve inspired a lot of people to do it,” she said in an interview with Amansan Krakye.



“I gave them the hope to believe in themselves that they could also do it because it wasn’t easy for us in those days when we broke boundaries and broke rules,” she added on Kastle FM in Cape Coast.



She continued, “So I’ve done my part and I’m glad others are also continuing from where we got to but I’m very happy I inspired a lot of female artistes in the Ghana music scene”.