A Medical Doctor, Dr Adu Boateng, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Endpoint Homeopathic Clinic, has debunked the erroneous assertion that sex causes stroke in men.



In Ghana, there is the perception that men who usually stand and have sex with women have the tendency of getting stroke.



Several men because of this have decided to only enjoy sex in their beds in order not to be down by stroke.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based OKAY FM, Dr Boateng said the perception is wrong.



According to him, sex especially the ones done while standing does not cause stroke.



He indicated that it could be that the individual who is engaged in the act has weak nerves.



“Standing and having sex can’t give you stroke. If you get stroke through sex then the cause of the disease has been with you. It could be that the person has weak nerves which have broken down and you are engaged in a strenuous exercise like sex,” he said.