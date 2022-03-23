Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Gabby Otchere-Darko, has projected a by-election in April 2022.

The Danquah Institute Founder, who posted this on Twitter, however, did not disclose which constituency the by-election will take place.

But it comes after a Court of Appeal in Cape Coast struck out the appeal by embattled Assin North Member of Parliament , James Gyekye Quayson, for non-compliance with court procedures.

Mr Quayson filed an appeal challenging a High Court ruling which ordered fresh elections to be held at Assin North and for him not to hold himself out as Member of Parliament for the area.

The presiding judge, Irene Charity Larbi, delivering her statement said that Mr Quayson failed to comply with the court’s directives to submit his written submission within a stipulated time.

Mr Otchere-Darko’s post has generated mixed reactions in the comment section.

Some people have indicated he is probably talking about Adwoa Safo‘s Dome-Kwabenya seat or Ahanta West where the MP, Ebenezer Kojo Kum was reported to be down with a stroke a few weeks ago.

Read more reactions below:




RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR