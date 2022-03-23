A leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Gabby Otchere-Darko, has projected a by-election in April 2022.

The Danquah Institute Founder, who posted this on Twitter, however, did not disclose which constituency the by-election will take place.

April is looking good for a by-election. — Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) March 22, 2022

But it comes after a Court of Appeal in Cape Coast struck out the appeal by embattled Assin North Member of Parliament , James Gyekye Quayson, for non-compliance with court procedures.

Mr Quayson filed an appeal challenging a High Court ruling which ordered fresh elections to be held at Assin North and for him not to hold himself out as Member of Parliament for the area.

The presiding judge, Irene Charity Larbi, delivering her statement said that Mr Quayson failed to comply with the court’s directives to submit his written submission within a stipulated time.

Mr Otchere-Darko’s post has generated mixed reactions in the comment section.

This tweet confirms allegations that the presidency is using the unanimous 7 to twist the law in ur favour, democracy in the mud and generations unborn will never forgive u — Mr Dave🇬🇭 (@AnsahDavidKwam2) March 22, 2022

Some people have indicated he is probably talking about Adwoa Safo‘s Dome-Kwabenya seat or Ahanta West where the MP, Ebenezer Kojo Kum was reported to be down with a stroke a few weeks ago.

Maybe he talking about adwoa safo. Or the dying Mp — Alex Donbeinaa (@ADonbeinaa) March 22, 2022

Well, it is said that it took 10 plagues for Pharaoh to let the people go

Let’s see how it goes — SALATHIEL KODJI II (@SALATHIEL_II) March 22, 2022

The Akyem Mafia Leader Speaks. You may think he’s joking he meant every single word said there. He has already spoken with the 7 unanimous fc and they assured him that it’ll happen just as they assured him. Captain Smart said Npp is not ruling but the Akyem Mafias. — Philadelphia city& second chance TV. (@Kondi822) March 22, 2022