A Court of Appeal in Cape Coast has struck out the appeal by embattled Assin North Member of Parliament (MP), James Gyekye Quayson, for non-compliance with court procedures.

Mr Quayson filed an appeal to challenge a High Court ruling that declared fresh elections to be done in his constituency and ordered him not to hold himself as MP for the area.

Delivering her judgment on Tuesday, the presiding Judge, Her ladyship, Irene Charity Larbi, stated that the embattled MP failed woefully to comply with the court’s directives to submit his written submission within a stipulated time.

The judge further ordered that all applications, including the stay of execution before the panel in relation to the Assin North MP, have been struck out.

More soon…

